National Football League
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out Week 8 vs. Falcons
National Football League

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out Week 8 vs. Falcons

Published Oct. 27, 2023 5:43 p.m. ET

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for the Tennessee Titans' home game Sunday (1 p.m. ET) against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury.

But Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not yet ready to announce who would start for Tennessee between rookie Will Levis and second-year pro Malik Willis.

"When you are injured, can you protect yourself, can you do your job, and are you going to make it worse? Through the course of those questions, we didn't feel like he could reasonably protect himself at the position," Vrabel said on deactivating Tannehill, who did not practice all week after injuring the ankle against Baltimore in Week 6.

Vrabel said early this week that both Levis and Willis would play against the Falcons if Tannehill was unavailable. He reiterated that Sunday, but he did not announce who would start the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The same plan. I'm not ready to really talk about that, but I'm excited to watch both of those guys play," Vrabel said.

Willis has played in 10 games over two years with three starts. He came on in relief when Tannehill was injured in London and completed four of five passes for 74 yards. But he was also sacked four times.

Levis, the Titans' second-round pick this year, will be seeing his first regular-season action and has 23 tickets for family and friends for his debut.

"This is the game I love," Levis said. "I'm just ready to go out there and play ball. I'm just going to try and take it all in. I know I'm going to be a little nervous, which is completely normal. I'd be crazy not to be. 

"But I'm just going to take some deep breaths, take it all in and focusing when it's needed."

If Levis starts, it would be the most rookie QBs (seven) to start in the first eight weeks of an NFL season since the merger (excluding the 1987 replacement player season). Six rookies started in that span in both 1971 and 2021.

In addition to Tannehill, the Titans ruled out rookie tight end Josh Whyle, who did not clear concussion protocol. Nickelback Roger McCreary is questionable with a hamstring. If he cannot go, Vrabel said the Titans would likely turn to practice squad rookie Eric Garror.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Tennessee Titans

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLS playoffs kick off with new format, a best-of-three first-round series

MLS playoffs kick off with new format, a best-of-three first-round series

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes