Titans’ defense delivers under pressure, seals first win against Raiders

By Ben Arthur

FOX Sports AFC South Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans had their first win of the season in sight — but it was suddenly in jeopardy.

On fourth-and-goal, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Mack Hollins made an impressive touchdown catch over Titans defensive back Terrance Mitchell — a crowd silencer, with a "too small" gesture for Mitchell, followed by a Michael Jordan-like shrug.

The score cut the Raiders' deficit to 24-22. A two-point try would tie the score, making overtime a distinct possibility.

But Titans linebacker Dylan Cole and All-Pro safety Kevin Byard tipped the two-point pass attempt intended for tight end Darren Waller.

That was the story of the game for Tennessee: holding up when it was most under pressure to wilt.

"I feel like we came up big in big spots," Byard said.

Tennessee's hot offensive start offered the cushion, but the defense delivering in the game's biggest moments — despite the explosive plays given up — was what secured the Titans' 24-22 victory Sunday over the Raiders at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee held Las Vegas to 2-for-6 in the red zone, where the visitors left 19 points on the board.

Ultimately, that effort helped secure the first victory of the young season for the Titans, who avoided the dreaded 0-3 hole.

"I think it will help everybody," coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. "Losing sucks, especially when you're used to winning and you have high expectations. I'm excited for the players. I really am."

The Titans even held the Raiders (0-3) scoreless on their first red-zone possession of the fourth quarter. On third down at the Tennessee 6, Waller dropped a pass in front of the goal line. The ball popped into the air, and Byard picked it off in the end zone, preserving what was then a 24-13 lead.

The efforts inside the 20 made up for massive lapses in the secondary. The Titans gave up four passing plays of at least 20 yards. A defensive pass interference by rookie cornerback Roger McCreary and an unnecessary roughness call against safety Amani Hooker also gifted the Raiders a combined 50 yards.

Red-zone defense has been a strength for the Titans since last season.

"It's just about a mindset," said cornerback Kristian Fulton, who defended a pass in the red zone. "It's about bending (but) don't break. Guys in the NFL are going to make plays, but once we get into the red zone, we want to hold them to three points no matter what. That's what we did today. We stepped it up. … We executed. That's the big thing."

Tennessee's offense started the game with three straight touchdowns before cooling off. And the defense held up inside the 20, despite lapses that drew fears of a second-half collapse similar to the Giants game in Week 1.

Offense and defense both contributed to the win for the Titans — no matter how it looked.

"You only get what you fight for in this league," Vrabel said. "I thought (the players) fought for it today."

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur.

