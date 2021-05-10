Jacksonville Jaguars
Tim Tebow is rejoining Urban Meyer in Florida, this time with the Jaguars

3 hours ago

Pretty soon, #DUUUVAL might become #TEEEBOW.

The news dropped on Monday that Florida Gators legend – and football legend, in general – Tim Tebow will spend the 2021-22 season as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, joining his former college coach Urban Meyer in Duval County, assuming he makes the squad. 

And even though made his mark in college and during his brief stint in the NFL as a quarterback, his return will come equipped with a position change, as Tebow plans to move over to tight end. 

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapaport broke down what Tebow's stint in Jacksonville might look like, and how he's expected to contribute to the organization.

Tebow, 33, spent four seasons at Florida under Meyer, serving as the starter from 2007 to 2009, and as previously mentioned, his career with the Gators was the stuff of legends. 

He won the Heisman Trophy and AP Player of the Year in 2007 – his first year as starter – and won SEC Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009. He was also a first-team All-American in 2007 and 2008. 

In addition, Tebow led the Gators to the BCS national title in 2008.

Tebow was drafted 25th by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft and he started 14 games over the course of two seasons in Denver, putting together an 8-6 record, throwing for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 48.3% of his passes. 

After signing Peyton Manning before the 2012 season, Denver traded Tebow to the New York Jets, and he spent less than a year in the Big Apple, completing only six of eight passes and seeing limited playing time before being released after 12 games. 

He hasn't seen the field since Dec. 30, 2012. 

In the interim, Tebow spent time in camp with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, and most recently made a short-lived run at making it as a Major League Baseball player.

Now, alongside Meyer, Tebow will give it one last go on the gridiron, and the response via social media was swift. 

As if the NFL needed another storyline for the upcoming season…

