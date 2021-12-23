Thursday Night Football Top Plays: 49ers, Titans knotted up

National Football League
2 hours ago

Kicking off Week 16 of the NFL season, it's a showdown in Nashville as the Tennessee Titans host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. 

Both teams enter Thursday night's game — the first matchup between the 49ers and Titans since 2017 — in the playoff hunt. The 49ers are on a hot streak, going 5-1 in their past six games.

Meanwhile, the Titans are 6-2 in their past eight non-conference games (3-1 this season). 

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

FIRST QUARTER

The 49ers got things going, charging downfield with lots of help from none other than Deebo Samuel

That 23-yard gain set up the short touchdown from Jeff Wilson Jr., and San Francisco took an early 7-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Nick Bosa was just doing Nick Bosa things.

Just as the 49ers were about two make it a two-score game, Jimmy Garoppolo's pass was intercepted in the end zone by Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins, and the Titans got the ball right back.

Tennessee wasn't able to capitalize on the turnover, going three-and-out on the ensuing drive.

SECOND QUARTER

Samuel continued to dazzle on the field, making one big play after the next for San Francisco. 

Then, the 49ers added a field goal midway through the second to extend their lead to 10-0 at the break.

THIRD QUARTER

The Titans came up with a huge third-down conversion midway through the third, which resulted in a field goal to avoid the shutout and make it a one-score game.

On the 49ers' following drive, Titans defensive back Amani Hooker came up with another pick on San Francisco's side of the field.

The interception was a game-changer for the Titans, as D'Onta Foreman capitalized on the turnover by punching in their first TD of the night on this short scamper.

FOURTH QUARTER

Stay tuned for more updates!

