Thursday Night Football: New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts By the Numbers

What could Mike White possibly do for an encore?

The young quarterback made his first career start last week, passing for 405 yards to lead the New York Jets to a 34-31 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the most passing yards by a Jets quarterback since Vinny Testaverde went for 481 in the 2000 season, and White is only the second QB to pass for 400-plus yards in his first NFL start (Cam Newton, 422 in 2011).

Now White will take center stage for his follow-up when the Jets take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. How will he do? Tune in at 8:20 p.m. ET, live on FOX to find out.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of Thursday's game.

Matchup: The Colts defeated the Jets 36-7 in Week 3 of the 2020 season, the last time they met. Turnovers might be a factor in this one, as the Colts are tied for first in the NFL with 18 takeaways. The Jets, meanwhile, have committed 15 turnovers, the second-most in the NFL.

511: The Jets’ 511 total yards in Week 8 was their highest total since Week 5 of the 2018 season, when they compiled 512.

2-8: This is the Jets' record in their past 10 Thursday games, including 0-3 in their past three.

16.3: The Jets rank 30th in scoring at 16.3 PPG. Their run game is a major culprit, ranking last at 75.6 YPG.

1: The Jets have only one interception this season, the fewest in the NFL.

5: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has a rushing TD in five consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. If he scores on Thursday, he will be the first Colt with a rushing TD in six straight games since Hall of Famer Edgerrin James did it in 2005.

649: This is how many yards Taylor has rushed for this season, the second-most in the NFL.

30: The Colts have scored 30 or more points in three straight games for the first time since Weeks 6-8 of the 2018 season.

5: QB Carson Wentz has five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles) in the Colts' five losses this season. He has just one turnover (a fumble) in their three wins.

10: Michael Pittman Jr. had a career-high 10 receptions in the Colts' Week 8 loss to Tennessee. He also had a career-high two touchdown catches.

