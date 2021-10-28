National Football League Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals By the Numbers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL schedule-makers whipped up an early treat ahead of Halloween weekend, with a mouthwatering matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, live on FOX.

Kyler Murray and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals will welcome Aaron Rodgers and the 6-1 Green Bay Packers in this clash between two division leaders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

All eyes will be on the status of superstar Packers wideout Davante Adams, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and faces a race against time to be compliant with the league's protocols in time for the game.

The latest reports indicate that Adams is unlikely to play, but the numbers suggest that Rodgers has fared just fine without Adams in recent years.

Here are the numbers on that and much more ahead of Thursday's game.

Matchup: The Cardinals have won three straight games against the Packers and four of their previous five matchups, including two playoff wins. This contest features the teams with the two longest active winning streaks in the NFL: Cardinals (seven) and Packers (six). Meanwhile, their combined 13-1 record (.929) brings the highest combined winning percentage for a Thursday game in October or later in the Super Bowl era.

2-4: Rodgers is 2-4 in six career starts against Arizona, with a 2-2 record in the regular season and an 0-2 postseason record.

8-4: In 12 career Thursday night starts, Rodgers has an 8-4 record to go with 27 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 105.5 passer rating.

6-0: Since the start of the 2019 season, the Packers have won all six games they've played without Adams.

18: During their current winning streak, the Packers have allowed only 18.0 points per game.

1: With a win, Arizona would be 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

0-4: The Cardinals are 0-4 in their previous four Thursday night games.

50: Since 2015, 50% of the teams to start a season 7-0 have reached the Super Bowl (2015 Carolina Panthers, 2015 Denver Broncos, 2018 Los Angeles Rams, 2019 San Francisco 49ers).

30: The Cardinals have scored 30-plus points in six of their seven games.

2: The Cardinals are one of two teams (Buffalo Bills) in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Arizona is tied for first in scoring defense (16.3 points allowed per game) and fourth in scoring offense (32.1 points scored per game).

100: Arizona has converted 100% of its fourth-down attempts, going 5-for-5.

