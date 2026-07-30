National Football League
Tennessee Titans Over/Under Win Total: Can Cam Ward Reach His Potential?
National Football League

Tennessee Titans Over/Under Win Total: Can Cam Ward Reach His Potential?

Published Jul. 30, 2026 1:09 a.m. ET

Another No. 1 pick — Tennessee's Cam Ward — has some living-up-to-expectations to do.

Let's check out the Titans' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

 

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Tennessee Titans

Over 6.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 6.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

What to know: In Cam Ward’s first NFL season, the Titans won just three games. However, Tennessee made several major changes this offseason, including hiring Robert Saleh as head coach and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator. 

The Titans also signed John Franklin-Myers to a big contract and drafted wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick. With those additions, Tennessee appears poised to improve in 2026.

Odds: This upcoming season, Tennessee is the +800 last choice to win the AFC South, the +5500 12th choice to win the AFC and the +13000 26th choice to win the Super Bowl.

 
 
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