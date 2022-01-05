Tennessee Titans designate Derrick Henry to return off injured reserved list

National Football League
1 hour ago

The Tennessee Titans have a chance to secure the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday — and that still might not be their greatest cause for excitement heading into the postseason.

All-Pro running back and back-to-back NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry has been activated from the injured reserved after fracturing his foot in November, potentially ensuring that the Titans will enter the postseason with their most impactful player available to wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

Tennessee has a 21-day practice window to activate Henry, and if the Titans are able to clinch the No. 1 seed and a bye during wild-card weekend, Henry would be able to use the majority of that time frame to prepare for making his return during the AFC divisional round.

According to FOX Sports injury and performance analyst Dr. Matt Provencher, Henry should still be close to the same player he was before injury.

He detailed why in his latest NFL injury report.

"Henry should be solid," Provencher said. "According to our data, his production will likely be down about 10% for the first three games back after surgical fixation of a metatarsal fracture."

Henry's return could be a scary sight for AFC opponents as the playoffs begin, considering he's still one of the most productive running backs in the NFL this season.

On the season, Henry ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards (937), carries (219) and rushing touchdowns (10), despite only appearing in eight games. This is following a 2020 campaign that saw Henry rush for 2,037 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Naturally, the prospect of Henry's return has Titans head coach Mike Vrabel giddy about what the future could hold.

"I'm not going to speak for his excitement — I'm excited," Vrabel said.

Talk about a wonderful, late Christmas gift for Tennessee.

