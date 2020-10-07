National Football League Bridgewater Joins Vick on QB7 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the latest episode of Michael Vick's QB7: Special Edition, Vick sits down with Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to discuss past injuries, learning from Drew Brees, working with a first-year NFL coach and seeing Black quarterbacks have success in the NFL.

Vick began the conversation by asking Bridgewater about the 2016 practice field injury that many thought would be career-ending for Teddy B.

Bridgewater suffered a non-contact knee injury, tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee joint. Doctors were considering amputation, but somehow, Bridgewater only missed the 2016 season.

"The first thing that happened when I went down, I just told the guys, 'Go get my phone,' said Bridgewater, recalling the injury. "I had to text my mom and I had to text [my wife] Erika. Those are my prayer warriors and I knew that I had to get them going."

He made his way back, and in 2018, Bridgewater was traded to the New Orleans Saints. As a backup to future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees, Bridgewater explained how he was able to absorb knowledge from one of the best QBs in the history of the game.

"He knew how to turn it on, and when he turned it on, he was the ultimate competitor – that right there gave me more of a drive to compete."

In 2019, Brees went down with a thumb injury and Bridgewater stepped up and used those lessons from Brees to lead the team to a 5-0 record in his absence.

Brees eventually returned, and once free agency hit in 2020, the Carolina Panthers locked up Bridgewater as their franchise QB, under first-year coach Matt Rhule, who last coached in the college ranks at Baylor.

Bridgewater and Rhule gelled quickly, and Bridgewater admired Rhule's ability to humble himself and openly admit his inexperience coming from the college landscape.

"A lot of people have struggled making the jump from college to the NFL, but I think Coach Rhule, he'll tell you if he doesn't know."

Despite a rocky start to the 2020 season, losing their first two games and seeing superstar running back Christian McCaffrey miss time with an ankle injury, the Panthers bounced back in impressive fashion.

Carolina snapped their 10-game losing streak with a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and a Week 4 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals, and with Rhule's motivation and philosophy, Bridgewater believes the Panthers team has a bright future ahead.

Speaking of bright futures, Bridgewater discussed how the QB position has changed and the incredible play of Black quarterbacks in the league, giving credit to Vick for blazing the trail.

"It's a great feeling. You credit the world before you for paving the way, like yourself."

There were 10 Black QBs starting on NFL rosters in Week 1, the most in league history.

You can watch the entire interview below:

