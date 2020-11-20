National Football League
National Football League

Taysom Time

1 hour ago

You know what they say: Don't judge a playbook by its cover.

While all signs pointed towards Jameis Winston serving as the starting quarterback in New Orleans – while its leading man Drew Brees nurses a few fractured ribs and collapsed lung – the Saints sent the football world into a tizzy on Friday morning, when multiple reports revealed that Taysom Hill will get his first NFL start while Winston continues to serve in a backup role.

When Brees got injured in the second quarter of New Orleans' Week 10 matchup with San Francisco, it was Winston who stepped in and helped guide the Saints to victory in the second half, securing a sixth consecutive win for the Big Easy. 

However, it became clear on Friday that the Saints' plan this entire week was to start Hill against Atlanta at the Superdome on Sunday. 

And with Brees supposedly out for multiple weeks, it appears Hill – who the Saints signed to a larger-than-normal contract for a backup this past offseason – will finally get to prove that he's the future starter Sean Payton hopes he can be.

Midway through Hill's fourth professional season, he's served mainly as a gadget guy and as part of the Saints' rushing attack. 

In fact, he's started 13 games – in the backfield. 

And over the course of his young career, he has 538 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 98 carries. He also has registered 312 passing yards and seven touchdowns on 28 receptions.

As a career passer, Hill has completed 10-of-18 passes for 205 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Naturally, views are split on how viable Hill will be as a thrower of the ball, and Colin Cowherd said that he has faith in whatever decision Payton makes.

Still, some don't see it working out for New Orleans.

Regardless, when the news dropped, it seemed every football voice dropped what they were doing and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the somewhat shocking storyline. 

And just like that, the Saints-Falcons tilt on Sunday has now become must-see television. 

We'll be watching, Mr. Hill. 

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Seahawks Exact Revenge on Cardinals

Seahawks Exact Revenge on Cardinals
Seattle is back atop the NFC West after a big division win over the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
13 hours ago
National Football League

The Scariest Team In Week 11

The Scariest Team In Week 11
They're angry. They're motivated. They're rested. As he makes his Week 11 picks, Geoff Schwartz is all-in on the Chiefs.
23 hours ago
National Football League

Backups And Bounce Backs In Week 11

Backups And Bounce Backs In Week 11
NFL fans can win $1 million this week. As Jason McIntyre makes his Super 6 picks, he's focused on chaos at the QB position.
1 day ago
National Football League

Kyler Murray: The Fun, Carefree Superstar

Kyler Murray: The Fun, Carefree Superstar
The Arizona Cardinals have a ton of momentum and a young, electrifying QB who is making it look easy, Martin Rogers writes.
1 day ago
National Football League

Objects Closer Than They Appear

Objects Closer Than They Appear
The NFC West is easily the best race in football. The Cardinals and Seahawks will look for separation in a Thursday night showdown.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks