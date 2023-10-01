National Football League Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman (and Aaron Rodgers) among stars at Chiefs-Jets Updated Oct. 1, 2023 8:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Welcome to New York, Travis Kelce.

For the second straight week as rumors connecting the two romantically continue to swirl, music superstar Taylor Swift is in attendance as the All-Pro tight and the Kansas City Chiefs headed to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets.

And this time, Swift is bringing some friends — actors Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are joining her to take in some football.

Actor and Jets fan Jeremy Strong was also in attendance.

Swift is not the only star who will be turning Jets fans' heads Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers is making his return to MetLife stadium for the first time since he suffered a torn Achilles while being tackled to the turf just four snaps into his Jets career following a headline-grabbing offseason trade to New York from the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers and Kelce were seen chatting before the game.

Zach Wilson is slated to start his third straight game for the Jets amid on-field struggles and growing bad blood among Jets fans over his play. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, will look to continue the afterglow of Kansas City's blowout win over the Chicago Bears last week with Swift in attendance.

Here are some other shots of Swift and Kelce during Sunday's game:

Swift celebrated the Chiefs' opening touchdown, a long run from Isiah Pacheco:

