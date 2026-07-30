Tampa Bay Buccaneers Over/Under Win Total: Will They Bounce Back In 2026?

It was a tale of two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.

The Buccaneers opened the year 6-2, sitting atop the NFC South heading into their bye week, with quarterback Baker Mayfield firmly in the MVP conversation.

From there, however, the season unraveled. Tampa Bay lost seven of its final nine games, finishing 8-9 and narrowly missing out on both the NFC South title and a playoff berth.

The question now is: Which version of the Bucs will show up this season?

Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 8.5: -136 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)

What to know: Before Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye, Baker Mayfield was playing at an elite level, throwing 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. After the bye, however, his production dipped as he threw nine interceptions over his final nine games.

However, part of the Buccaneers' second-half collapse can be attributed to injuries. Tampa Bay was hit hard throughout the season, with key players missing time, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, running back Bucky Irving, offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, and Cody Mauch, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, edge rusher Haason Reddick, and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum.

This offseason, the Bucs saw some of their former franchise cornerstones depart, including Mike Evans, Jamel Dean and Rachaad White, who all signed elsewhere, and Lavonte David, who retired. However, Tampa Bay did bring in Alex Anzalone, Al-Quadin Muhammad and A'Shawn Robinson to improve their defense, along with Kenneth Gainwell on offense.

Odds: This upcoming season, Tampa Bay is the +164 favorite to win the NFC South, the +2200 ninth choice to win the NFC and the +5000 18th choice to win the Super Bowl.