National Football League T.J. Hockenson, Vikings agree to record extension for tight end Updated Aug. 31, 2023 12:15 p.m. ET

T.J. Hockenson is staying in Minnesota, and he'll be rewarded handsomely for it.

Hockenson and the Vikings have agreed to a long-term extension that will make him one of the game's highest-paid tight ends, according to multiple reports. ESPN reports it is a four-year deal that makes Hockenson the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. The Vikings confirmed Thursday that a deal has been reached by both sides.

The 26-year-old has been one of the NFL's most productive tight ends since he was drafted in 2019. He's posted two seasons with 700-plus receiving yards in his first four years, recording career-highs in receptions (86) and receiving yards (914) last season. He also matched his career-high in receiving touchdowns with six. In addition, he's also had at least 60 receptions in each of the last three seasons.

Hockenson began his career with the Detroit Lions, who selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft. As the Lions were struggling through the first half of the 2022 season, the team opted to trade him to the Vikings for a second-round pick and a third-round pick, giving up two fourth-round selections in the process.

Hockenson became an immediate contributor for the Vikings upon his arrival in Minnesota. He recorded 26 receptions in his first four games with the team, an NFL record for most receptions in their first four games with a new team for a tight end. He had 60 receptions in the 10 regular-season games he played with the Vikings, trailing just Travis Kelce for the most receptions in the league during that stretch.

With Thursday's move, the Vikings have continued to stabilize the skill positions around Kirk Cousins with younger talent following the departures of Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook. The team selected wide receiver Jordan Addison with their first-round pick this past spring and is reportedly working on an extension with All-Pro Justin Jefferson.

Prior to Thursday, Hockenson had been a "hold-in" at Vikings training camp, sitting out drills in practice and missing the preseason as he was also dealing with ailments. Hockenson is reportedly expected to be ready by Week 1, when the Vikings take on the Buccaneers.

