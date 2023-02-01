National Football League Super Bowl LVII odds: Popular player prop bets for the Big Game 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Before football season comes to an end, the Super Bowl serves as one last hurrah for NFL bettors looking to win some big bucks before a six-month hiatus.

And when it comes to wagering on the Big Game, bettors aren't simply focused on the moneyline, spreads and Over/Under. They also turn their attention to a plethora of exciting prop bets to whet their gambling appetites.

Prop bets are a huge piece of the Super Bowl gambling pie, and FOX Bet has a ton of them to offer.

First touchdown scorer, for example, is a popular market, and FOX Bet offers a range of possible studs to choose from. Featuring superstars like Travis Kelce (+650, bet $10 to win $75 total) and A.J. Brown (+800, bet $10 to win $90 total) to long shots like Boston Scott (+1900 bet $10 to win $200 total), bettors can try their hand at who will score the first TD of the game.

FOX Bet is also offering anytime, last and 2+ touchdown props. Other categories getting some action at the sportsbook are props on player passing yards, receiving yards and rushing yards.

To see what the most popular prop bets currently are at FOX Bet, we spoke to the sportsbook's trading operations senior manager Dylan Brossman.

First Touchdown

Miles Sanders — +800 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $90 total)

When it comes to the player to score the first touchdown, Miles Sanders has the most money wagered on him so far at FOX Bet. And it makes sense. Sanders had two rushing touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game and 11 total in the regular season. The running back has the fourth-best odds to score the first touchdown in this game behind Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts and Isiah Pacheco (+775).

Jalen Hurts — +725 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $82.50 total)

If you are looking for the most popular first touchdown wager, the Eagles quarterback has the highest amount of tickets placed on him so far. Already this postseason, Hurts has run for two TDs after recording 13 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. With the second-best odds in this market, it's clear that bettors are expecting Hurts to get going on the ground early.

Anytime Touchdown

Jalen Hurts — +105 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Just as Hurts has the most money on him at FOX Bet to be the first scorer, he also has the most money on him to be an anytime touchdown scorer. Does coach Nick Sirianni have a newfangled Philly Special cooking for Super Bowl LVII? Even if he doesn't, Hurts' 15 rushing TDs in the regular and postseason combined are enough reason to give this wager a look.

Boston Scott — +560 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $66 total)

Boston Scott's emergence as a player to watch has been one of Philadelphia's best storylines. Scott played in nine straight games this season without a TD but has notched touchdowns in four of the past five contests. Due to the running back's favorable odds, he is leading all players in the most amount of tickets wagered to score a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII.

Here are some of the other most popular prop bets offered at FOX Bet.

First touchdown scorer odds:

Travis Kelce: +650 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jalen Hurts: +700 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Miles Sanders: +800 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Isiah Pacheco: +800 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $90 total)

A.J. Brown: +825 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $92.50 total)

Anytime touchdown scorer odds:

Travis Kelce: -128 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $17.80 total)

Jalen Hurts: +100 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Isiah Pacheco: +105 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Miles Sanders: +110 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $21 total)

A.J. Brown: +115 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Last touchdown scorer odds:

Travis Kelce: +625 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $72.50 total)

Jalen Hurts: +700 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Isiah Pacheco: +775 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $87.50 total)

A.J. Brown: +800 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Miles Sanders: +825 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $92.50 total)

Player passing yards odds:

Patrick Mahomes: Over 292.5 (-120), Under 292.5 (-120)

Jalen Hurts: Over 243.5 (-120), Under 243.5 (-120)

Player rushing yards odds:

Jalen Hurts: Over 48.5 (-120), Under 48.5 (-120)

Miles Sanders: Over 58.5 (-120), Under 58.5 (-120)

Jerick McKinnon: Over 20.5 (-120), Under 20.5 (-120)

Isiah Pacheco: Over 48.5 (-120), Under 48.5 (-120)

Patrick Mahomes: Over 18.5 (-120), Under 18.5 (-120)

Player receiving yards odds:

Travis Kelce: Over 78.5 (-120), Under 78.5 (-120)

Dallas Goedert: Over 46.5 (-120), Under 46.5 (-120)

DeVonta Smith: Over 64.5 (-120), Under 64.5 (-120)

A.J. Brown: Over 72.5 (-120), Under 72.5 (-120)

