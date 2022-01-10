Super Bowl LVI predictions: Skip Bayless makes his pick

National Football League
The NFL playoff picture is finally set, which means it's the perfect time to start making Super Bowl predictions.

And who better to make those predictions than FS1's Skip Bayless, who already has his eyes set on Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

During Monday's episode of "Undisputed," Bayless made his picks, starting with the Tennessee Titans in the AFC.

"That team is extremely physical on both sides of the ball," Bayless said. "And if Derrick Henry is at least 90 percent of Derrick Henry … I don't see anybody beating them in Nashville. I think they've got two games at home to get to the Super Bowl and I believe they are going to get there."

The Titans have the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, meaning the road to the Super Bowl goes through Tennessee, which begins its playoff run with a bye before taking on the lowest-seeded AFC opponent that wins on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Titans will also welcome back All-Pro running back Henry to start the postseason.

In the NFC, Bayless is rolling with old reliable Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I'm still picking Tampa to win it all because I'm here to tell you, they are still the best team," Bayless said. "And they still have, to me, the best quarterback."

Tampa Bay will kick things off by hosting Philadelphia on Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday.

And despite losing Chris Godwin to a torn ACL and the release of Antonio Brown, Brady and the Bucs will also have some reinforcements come playoff time.

Will Bayless' predictions hold true? The next three weeks of playoff football will provide the answer.

