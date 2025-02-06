Super Bowl 2025 odds: Jalen Hurts' passing, rushing props
Super Bowl LIX on FOX is almost here, and fans are diving into a variety of ways to wager on the game.
Bettors can wager on novelty props and on other entertaining props. But they can also place some money on individual player props ahead of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Let's check out some of the odds for Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts at FanDuel as of Feb. 5.
Super Bowl LIX MVP — Hurts vs. The Field
Jalen Hurts: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
The Field: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Passing Yards
Over 211.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 211.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Passing Attempts
Over 27.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under 27.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Pass Completions
Over 18.5: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Under 18.5: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)
Longest Pass
Over 32.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Under 32.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Rushing Yards
Over 36.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 36.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Rushing Attempts
Over 8.5: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)
Under 8.5: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
Longest Rush
Over 11.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Under 11.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Cooper Kupp next team odds: Where will Rams ship longtime wideout?
Biggest X-factors for the other 30 NFL teams to win the Super Bowl within 3 years
What are the 10 best Super Bowl commercials of all time?
-
How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles
Hall of Fame meter: 10 Chiefs, Eagles with legacies on the line in SB LIX
On 'Terry Bradshaw Day' in New Orleans, FOX Sports analyst recalls his roots
-
Super Bowl 2025 prop bets: 10 entertaining bets for Sunday's big game
When the lights went out in New Orleans: Inside 34 minutes of darkness at SB XLVII
Super Bowl 2025 odds: Will any Super Bowl records be broken?
-
Cooper Kupp next team odds: Where will Rams ship longtime wideout?
Biggest X-factors for the other 30 NFL teams to win the Super Bowl within 3 years
What are the 10 best Super Bowl commercials of all time?
-
How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles
Hall of Fame meter: 10 Chiefs, Eagles with legacies on the line in SB LIX
On 'Terry Bradshaw Day' in New Orleans, FOX Sports analyst recalls his roots
-
Super Bowl 2025 prop bets: 10 entertaining bets for Sunday's big game
When the lights went out in New Orleans: Inside 34 minutes of darkness at SB XLVII
Super Bowl 2025 odds: Will any Super Bowl records be broken?