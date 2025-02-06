National Football League Super Bowl 2025 odds: Jalen Hurts' passing, rushing props Updated Feb. 6, 2025 11:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LIX on FOX is almost here, and fans are diving into a variety of ways to wager on the game.

Bettors can wager on novelty props and on other entertaining props. But they can also place some money on individual player props ahead of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Let's check out some of the odds for Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts at FanDuel as of Feb. 5.

Super Bowl LIX MVP — Hurts vs. The Field

Jalen Hurts: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

The Field: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Passing Yards

Over 211.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 211.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Passing Attempts

Over 27.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Under 27.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Pass Completions

Over 18.5: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Under 18.5: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Longest Pass

Over 32.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 32.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Rushing Yards

Over 36.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 36.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Rushing Attempts

Over 8.5: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Under 8.5: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Longest Rush

Over 11.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 11.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

