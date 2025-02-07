National Football League Super Bowl 2025 odds: Bet Chiefs moneyline, game to go overtime Updated Feb. 7, 2025 1:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is almost here, and on Sunday, we will crown a champion in the NFL.

And then, on Monday, everyone will wake up, and their favorite team will be undefeated heading into the 2025 season.

As for the title game that's on the horizon, let's take a look at how the two contenders got here.

The Eagles got here with three playoff wins in the NFC, defeating the No. 7, 6 and 4 seeds. The Chiefs only needed two wins; they defeated the No. 4 and 2 seeds in the AFC.

The Super Bowl will be the first postseason game either team has played away from home this year. Philly had a slow start to its season, but since Oct. 1, it has gone 15-1. The Eagles' only loss since that time came in the final seconds to the Commanders — a game in which Jalen Hurts left early with an injury.

The Chiefs are 17-1 in games that mattered to them, as one of their two losses was in the final week against the Broncos. In that game, the Chiefs rested most of their starters.

Now, we have the biggest game of the season. Two outstanding teams, the drama of the Eagles looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs from two years ago, as well as the Chiefs' quest for a historic and unprecedented third straight championship.

It’s hard to get a more exciting and evenly-matched game than this, and the 1-point spread reflects how competitive this game is expected to be.

With the trophy in the building on Sunday night, let’s try to find a winner.

Chiefs ML (-120), Overtime (12-1)

The spread has been around either 1 or 1.5 for most of the time, since the moments right after the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship Game. It's pretty much split at the time that I’m writing this at either 1 or 1.5, and some people might think the spread won’t matter when it’s that low — and they’re probably right.

However, keep in mind that in the playoffs, both teams get the ball at least once if the game goes to overtime. And if the team who starts with the ball scores a touchdown, the other team will very likely go for two if they’re able to match it with a touchdown of their own, in order to avoid the sudden death format that would follow.

That is a long-winded way of saying this game ending with a 1-point margin is perhaps more likely than some might think.

Anyway, I’m going with the Chiefs. My reasoning won’t win any awards for creativity or originality, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. And it's because I just can’t go against Patrick Mahomes.

And furthermore, in what’s expected to be a close game, I’d rather have Mahomes and coach Andy Reid as opposed to Hurts and Nick Sirianni.

Also, the Chiefs have a kicker in Harrison Butker, who has been along for this Chiefs' run these past seven years and has a knack for making clutch kicks. The Eagles kicker, Jake Elliott, has missed four kicks in the playoffs, including three extra points, and has a missed kick in all three Eagles’ playoff games.

In a close game, I like having the better coach, the better quarterback and the better kicker.

The Eagles' playoff victories have seen them combine for 10 forced turnovers and zero giveaways — a stunning plus-10 turnover margin that is hard to sustain and hard to count on going forward.

Meanwhile, for all the refereeing controversy regarding the Chiefs' win over the Bills, there were five fumbles in that game — all recovered by the Bills — and the game still ended with the Chiefs taking a knee on the doorstep of scoring again.

A lot of the season's long data suggests the Eagles are in fact the better team, but it’s hard to ignore the Chiefs’ ability to up their level of play in the postseason.

While picking the Chiefs to win might not be considered a fun bet, there are more exciting wagers to make this Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Overtime listed at 12-1 odds — a bet that will keep you engaged throughout the game and one that has a reasonable chance of winning.

The last time these teams met in the Super Bowl, the score was 35-35 with just a few seconds to play before the Chiefs kicked a field goal to win it. Kansas City and the 49ers needed overtime last year to decide the Super Bowl.

Love them or hate them, the Chiefs usually provide fans with very close and competitive games, and getting 12-1 odds for overtime is not a bad bet to make.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

