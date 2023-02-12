National Football League Super Bowl 2023: NFL stars shocked by Chiefs' scoop-and-score 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Eagles' offense committed their first turnover of the postseason in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII , and it ended up being costly.

On third-and-6, Jalen Hurts had the ball slip out of his hands on a designed quarterback draw. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and ran the final 35 yards to the end zone with ease to help Kansas City tie the game at 14-14 in the early minutes of the second quarter (airing on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Patrick Mahomes was fired up on the sideline after the score.

The play left several NFL stars in shock on Twitter.

FOX Sports personalities reacted to the play, too.

