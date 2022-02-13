National Football League Super Bowl 2022: LSU, Florida, OSU among top colleges represented 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase share an undeniable connection on the football field, dating back to their days playing together at LSU.

The dynamic duo etched their names in college football's history books after leading LSU to a victory over Clemson in the 2020 College Football National Championship Game.

It is no surprise LSU is well-represented in Super Bowl LVI. In addition to Burrow and Chase, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (Rams) all played their college ball at LSU.

The University of Florida also has five players in this year's Super Bowl, tying LSU for the best-represented schools in the big game. Representing the Gators are cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (Bengals), wide receiver Van Jefferson (Rams), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (Bengals), kicker Evan McPherson (Bengals) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (Rams).

Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington each have four players represented in the Super Bowl. Rams QB Matthew Stafford, RB Sony Michel and LB Leonard Floyd are among the top players who played at Georgia, while Bengals RB Joe Mixon played his college ball at Oklahoma and WR Tee Higgins starred at Clemson.

One of the Bengals' emerging stars throughout this postseason has been defensive end Sam Hubbard, who starred at Ohio State from 2014-17. The former Buckeye has recorded 14 tackles, three sacks and added a forced fumble in this year's postseason. He also has a team-high 11 QB pressures in the Bengals' three playoff games.

When it comes to conference representation in Super Bowl LVI, the SEC leads the way with 25 players, followed by the Big Ten with 21. The ACC has 14 former players, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 each have 12.

Here are some other fun facts to be aware of when it comes to college representation in Super Bowl LVI:

— Burrow and Chase are undefeated in playoffs together. They were 2-0 in the College Football Playoff, with wins over Oklahoma and Clemson, and are 3-0 in this year's NFL postseason, with wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

— Each team has a total of six former five-star recruits playing in Super Bowl LVI. The highest-ranked recruit for the Bengals is Hargreaves, who was the No. 3-ranked prospect in the nation back in 2013 (per 247Sports.com), while the highest-ranked recruit for the Rams was running back Cam Akers, who was the No. 3-ranked player in the 2013 class.

— A total of 59 schools are represented in Super Bowl LVI.

