Super Bowl 2022: Ed Orgeron shares how Joe Burrow, Bengals could win

National Football League
37 mins ago

The Bengals might look like underdogs on paper heading into Super Bowl LVI, but Joe Burrow's former college coach has plenty of faith in the quarterback.

Ed Orgeron stopped by "First Things First" this week to reflect on his time coaching Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at LSU, and offered up what he believes are the Bengals' keys to winning the big game. 

"I think it's very, very hard to rattle Joe. I haven't seen Joe rattled in two years that I've known him and I think he's gonna be very, very productive in the big game because of his tools," Orgeron told the "FTF" panel.

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joins "First Things First" ahead of Super Bowl LVI to talk Joe Burrow and his success since leaving the Tigers.

Heading into Sunday's Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, Orgeron knows Burrow is in a tough spot against one of the NFL's most menacing players — three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

"You have to slide your protection to No. 99 [Donald]," he said when asked about how the Bengals can help avoid Burrow getting sacked. "There's no question that he has to be double-teamed — and then you have to figure out another way to double-team No. 40 [Von Miller]."

Coach O also knows firsthand that Burrow and Chase have an unbreakable bond dating back to their playing days for the Tigers.

"[He] and Ja'Marr have a tremendous connection, they had it at LSU. Any time that Ja'Marr had one-on-one coverage, Joe was gonna try and get him the ball," he said.

As for Burrow and the Bengals' quick ascension to the Super Bowl in the QB's second season, even Orgeron admitted he was surprised.

"I never worried about him, Joe's a leader. Joe's the pied piper — but I didn't think they would do it this fast," he said. 

Burrow, who played only 10 games as a rookie due a knee injury, was fittingly named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, and Chase was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, at the 2022 NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday.

