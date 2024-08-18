Stephon Gilmore, Vikings reportedly agree to one-year, $10 million deal
One of the last prominent NFL free agents is off the board after cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly agreed to sign a one-year deal worth a maximum $10 million with the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN reported Sunday morning.
Gilmore, 33, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, registering two interceptions, 13 passes defended and 68 combined tackles.
Minnesota recently traded CB and former second-round draft pick Andrew Booth to Dallas for CB Nahshon Wright.
Gilmore spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills (2012-16) before a four-year run with the New England Patriots (2017-20) and one-year stints with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. The veteran CB reunites with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was a linebackers coach with the Patriots during the first two seasons of Gilmore's stint in New England (2017-18).
Gilmore, a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, joins a Vikings CB room that includes Byron Murphy and Shaq Griffin. Minnesota was recently dealt a blow, as rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear.
