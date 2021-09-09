National Football League Steelers vs. Bills odds: How to bet, picks and more 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Sunday in what should be one of the best matchups on the Week 1 NFL slate.

This game will be a meeting of playoff teams from a season ago. The Bills come into this clash as the favorites, not only to win the game but to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Can they improve on the AFC championship game appearance from last year?

The Steelers, on the other hand, are being counted out by many going into the season. Let's see if veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has one more run left in him.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Pittsburgh versus Buffalo, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ BUFFALO BILLS (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)

54% of bets and 60% of money are currently on the Bills to cover the spread.

Point Spread: Buffalo -6.5 (The Bills favored to win by 7 points or more; otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -275 to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Steelers +230 to win outright (bet $10 to win $33.00 total)

Total over/ under: 48 combined points by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The preseason narratives were in full effect for these two: The Steelers are cratering, and Big Ben is washed, while the Bills are Super Bowl contenders, and Josh Allen might win MVP.

"Why would anyone back the Steelers here? Well, for starters, Mike Tomlin is one of the better motivators in the league, and he has a history of delivering as an underdog (38-19-2 in his career). And remember, as bad as the Steelers were last year, they started 11-0 before falling off a cliff late, including, yes, a loss in Buffalo in which Roethlisberger looked particularly bad (two INTs, a pick-six, 56% completion percentage, 5.1 yards per attempt."

"The Steelers’ glaring weakness is a rebuilt offensive line with four new starters. The Bills' strength isn’t the pass rush. They were eighth in the NFL in blitz percentage last year, yet ranked only 23rd in pressure rate. The secondary covered up a lot of front-seven mistakes, as the Bills were sixth in the NFL in missed tackles last season."

"Of the five games here, I like the Steelers best. But I’d love to get a full touchdown."

PICK: Steelers (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.