Steelers reportedly trading WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are adding some extra help for Bryce Young, acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap, per multiple reports.

The Steelers are reportedly receiving Jackson and a sixth-round pick (No. 178 overall) in exchange for Johnson and a seventh-round pick (No. 240 overall) in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Johnson is a speedy receiver who gives the Panthers a downfield threat with separation ability as Carolina looks to get Young back on track under new head coach Dave Canales after a dismal rookie season for the 2023 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

The Panthers finished an NFL-worst 2-15 but do not own the No. 1 overall pick this year, having dealt it to the Bears in 2023 to move up to the top spot for Young.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are looking to retool their own offense. Since Pittsburgh's season-ending wild-card loss, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan have brought in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to battle with 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job.

In five years with the Steelers, Johnson has compiled 391 catches for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. He only appeared in 13 games last year due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1, but still recorded 51 catches for 717 yards and five scores.

Jackson has played all six years of his NFL career with the Panthers. He started 16 games and had 59 tackles, five passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2023.

