National Football League Steelers' T.J. Watt injury is 'best case scenario' says brother JJ Watt Updated Jan. 7, 2024 2:20 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a crucial Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, but it came at the cost of losing star edge rusher T.J. Watt to a Grade 2 MCL sprain, as first reported by his brother, JJ Watt, and confirmed by NFL Media.

Watt was helped off the field in the third quarter and didn't return. It was feared after the game that he suffered a torn MCL (Grade 3 sprain), which would have presumably kept him out of the postseason.

However, after an MRI revealed the Grade 2 sprain on Sunday morning, the possibility remains that Watt could make a return to the field this season if the Steelers make a deep playoff run. JJ Watt described the injury as a "best case scenario" for his brother, due to the fact that no other ligaments were damaged, and the injury will not require surgery.

Prior to leaving the game, Watt had two sacks, three tackles for loss and eight combined tackles. On the whole, he has racked up an NFL-high 19 sacks, 68 combined tackles and four forced fumbles this season. He's considered a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, which he won in 2021.

Watt, 29, is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Pittsburgh improved to 10-7 with Saturday's 17-10 win over Baltimore. The Steelers need one of two outcomes to clinch an AFC wild-card berth: 1) the Buffalo Bills to lose to the Miami Dolphins; or 2) the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose to or tie with the Tennessee Titans.

