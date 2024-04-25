National Football League
Steelers select Troy Fautanu with No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
National Football League

Steelers select Troy Fautanu with No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Published Apr. 25, 2024 10:53 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. 

This season, the 6-foot-4, 317-pound guard was named first-team All-Pac-12 for the second season in a row, third-team All-American and was awarded the 2023 Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12, as voted by the league's defensive linemen. 

 Fautanu and the Huskies were also awarded the 2023 Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line.

National Football League
Troy Fautanu
