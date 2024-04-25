National Football League Steelers select Troy Fautanu with No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Published Apr. 25, 2024 10:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

This season, the 6-foot-4, 317-pound guard was named first-team All-Pac-12 for the second season in a row, third-team All-American and was awarded the 2023 Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12, as voted by the league's defensive linemen.

Fautanu and the Huskies were also awarded the 2023 Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line.

