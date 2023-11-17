National Football League
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) to miss third straight game
Published Nov. 17, 2023 4:58 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal for their game at Cleveland on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Fitzpatrick will miss a third straight game with a hamstring injury that occurred in a loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin initially indicated there was a chance Fitzpatrick would be available for last Sunday’s win over Green Bay. Fitzpatrick, however, still has yet to practice since getting hurt.

Damontae Kazee will make a third consecutive start in place of Fitzpatrick.

Neal will sit due to a rib injury sustained at the end of a fourth-quarter interception against the Packers. Trenton Thompson, who joined the Steelers during training camp and was elevated off the practice squad last week, will make his first NFL start with Neal out.

Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Rookie Keeanu Benton will likely start with Adams unavailable.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth, activated off injured reserve Wednesday, is questionable. Freiermuth hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring in a loss to Houston on Oct. 1.

Veteran defensive end Cam Heyward, who returned from a torn groin muscle last week, is expected to play despite missing a day of practice and being limited in two others.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

