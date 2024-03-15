Steelers' Russell Wilson ditches 'Let's Ride' catchphrase for 'Here We Go!'
"Let's Ride" didn't age well for Russell Wilson in Broncos Country, but it appears the veteran quarterback is testing his luck with a new signature catchphrase after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
In a viral video shared by the storied AFC North franchise, Wilson concluded the brief clip by saying "here we go," and NFL fans are convinced that it'll be a continual saying for him now that he's in the Steel City. It could also be Wilson simply embracing the organization's fight song, which was created in 1994 and remains prominent to this day.
After a 2022 debut campaign with the Broncos that saw Wilson post a career worst in passing touchdowns (16), passer rating (84.4) and completion percentage (60.5%), the nine-time Pro Bowler bounced back with a respectable 2023 campaign — prior to getting benched for the team's last two games due to a financial dispute.
Last season, Wilson totaled 3,070 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 98.0 passer rating, while completing 66.4% of his passes across 15 starts. He also ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson, 35, joins a Steelers team coming off a 10-7 season but also a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Prior to signing Wilson on a league-minimum deal (Denver released Wilson earlier in the month and is on the hook for all but the $1.2 million that Pittsburgh is paying him next season in what's the second year of a five-year, $242.6 million deal), it was presumed that soon-to-be third-year QB Kenny Pickett would remain under center for the Steelers.
Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph, who started Pittsburgh's last four games of 2023 (regular season and postseason), recently signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, whom he helped win Super Bowl XLVIII.
