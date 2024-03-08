Steelers reportedly release CB Patrick Peterson, eight-time Pro Bowler
The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing cornerback Patrick Peterson, ESPN reported Friday. The move clears $7 million in cap space for the Steelers, who signed the defensive back to a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason.
Peterson, who will be 34 at the start of the 2024 NFL season, totaled two interceptions, 11 passes defended and 42 combined tackles last season for Pittsburgh, which went 10-7 and reached the AFC wild-card round before being eliminated by the Buffalo Bills.
Last season, Pittsburgh's defense surrendered 227.1 passing yards (17th in the NFL), 115.1 rushing yards (19th), 304.3 total yards (25th) and 19.1 points (tied for sixth) per game.
Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals (2011-20) before a two-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings (2021-22). He's a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler.
Peterson joins a free-agent cornerback class that includes Michael Davis, Kendall Fuller and Shaquill Griffin, among others.
The Steelers now have roughly $18 million in cap space.
