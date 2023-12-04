National Football League Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) out indefinitely; Mitch Trubisky to start Thursday Updated Dec. 4, 2023 1:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain.

Pickett had the procedure done on Monday, one day after he left a 24-10 loss to Arizona in the second quarter when Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter fell on Pickett's legs at the end of a 2-yard scramble.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start for Pittsburgh when the Steelers (7-5) host the New England Patriots (2-10) on Thursday night.

Trubisky will make his first start since a 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers last December when Pickett was in the concussion protocol.

Sunday marked the sixth time Trubisky has had to fill in for an injured Pickett since Pickett was moved to the starting job a month into the 2022 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

