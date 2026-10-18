Rams WR Davante Adams Out 6-10 Weeks; K Blake Grupe Done For Season

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing more losses a day after they were upset by the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is out six-to-10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring and kicker Blake Grupe will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Sunday's loss, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday.

Adams left Sunday's game with an apparent non-contact injury in the final minute and didn't return. Adams appeared to be holding his leg and hobbled off to the sideline where he was immediately seen by the Rams training staff.

Adams finished the game with three catches for 39 yards. He's eighth in the league in receiving yards (480) to go with 30 receptions and four receiving touchdowns this season, proving to still be a key pass-catcher for Matthew Stafford.

The injury marks another health setback for Adams after an injury cut his regular season short last year. He left a Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions in 2025 with a non-contact hamstring injury and missed the final three games of the regular season before returning for the playoffs.

Adams' best outing came in Week 2, when he had eight catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-6 win over the Giants. He also scored twice in last Monday’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills.

As for the Grupe injury, he signed with the Rams last week after the team cut kicker Harrison Mevis amid his struggles. Grupe suffered his injury when he tried to make a tackle on a kick return. That put the Rams in a tricky spot for the remainder of Sunday's game.

With Sunday's loss, the Rams dropped to 2-4 on the season. They take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.