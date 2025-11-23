National Football League
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Out vs. Bears, Expected to Play Next Week vs. Bills
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Out vs. Bears, Expected to Play Next Week vs. Bills

Published Nov. 23, 2025 11:39 a.m. ET

When they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Chicago Bears won't have to deal with a foe who's been particularly difficult for them over the years. 

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's 24-5 against Chicago in his career, won't play Sunday after suffering a left wrist fracture in Pittsburgh's win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer. However, Tomlin added in his comments to Glazer that Rodgers is expected to play when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Mason Rudolph will start in Rodgers' place.

"Aaron broke his wrist, but it didn't displace," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "They used a little device this week to see if he was able to do something with it, [but] I think in the end, let's rest him for a week so we have more confidence [down the road]. The last thing we need is for him to get landed on, displaces it, and he's done for the year."

It was initially expected that Rodgers would miss very little time. He was limited in the Steelers' final two days of practice this week after missing Wednesday's practice, with the team ruling him as questionable for Week 12.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Rodgers was seen sticking out his middle finger toward cameras inside Soldier Field during warm-ups, ESPN reported

Rodgers, 41, suffered the injury in the first half against the Bengals last week, with Rudolph replacing him for the second half. Rodgers completed 9 of 15 passes for 116 yards prior to leaving the game. 

In his first year with the Steelers, Rodgers has helped Pittsburgh get out to a 6-4 record and first place in the AFC North. However, a Steelers loss and a Baltimore Ravens win over the New York Jets on Sunday would put the two rivals in a tie for first place in the division.

Sunday was also set to be Rodgers' first game against the Bears since he left the Green Bay Packers in 2023. The Bears are the team that Rodgers has beaten the most in his career.

