Steelers DL Cam Heyward Claims Bills QB Josh Allen Intentionally Kneed Him in Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward didn't keep his frustrations from the team's 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills on the field.

Following the loss, Heyward still seemed upset over what happened with Bills quarterback Josh Allen when the two exchanged words in the second quarter.

"Being kneed in my stomach?" the veteran told reporters on why he went after Allen following a run by the quarterback in the second quarter. "And then just jawing back and forth. I'm ticked off the entire game because the quarterback's being protected and I'm not.

"It pisses me off."

In a follow-up question, Heyward said that he was alleging Allen kneed him at the end of a play in the second quarter. On that play, Heyward aggressively lunged toward Allen when the two got up.

"He even said after, 'I had to do something to get you off of me,'" Heyward said of the play with Allen.

No penalties were called on that play. However, Allen and Heyward continued to exchange words throughout Sunday's game. Eventually, Heyward was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following a touchdown pass from Allen in the third quarter as the two went face-to-face.

As that touchdown pass from Allen marked the Bills' first offensive score of the game, the quarterback said that the exchanges sparked him "maybe a little bit." But he didn't share any details on what was said between the two.

"I love the competitiveness out of this game," Allen told reporters. "He's such a great player. Sometimes you need fire like that to get you going."

Allen threw for 123 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while adding 38 yards and a score on the ground. His performance helped the Bills move to 8-4 on the season.

Heyward, meanwhile, had eight total tackles, including two for a loss. But his performance was overshadowed by the back-and-forth with Allen and the Steelers' offensive woes, which dropped Pittsburgh to 6-6 on the year.

