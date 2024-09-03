National Football League Steelers, DE Cameron Heyward agree to 3-year extension Published Sep. 3, 2024 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cameron Heyward sought to receive an extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason that would ensure he would retire with the team. Sure enough, the likelihood of Heyward retiring as a Steeler took a big jump Tuesday.

The Steelers and the standout defensive end have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. While Pittsburgh didn't announce the terms of the deal, Heyward's contract has $45 million in total value with $16 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season, NFL Media reported. The new deal gives Heyward a $29 million raise, per ESPN.

Heyward, 35, was entering the final season of a four-year, $65.6 million deal. He had a $16 million base salary for the 2024 season, but none of it was guaranteed.

To help press the issue, Heyward sat out of mandatory minicamp in June. But he was present though throughout training camp, seemingly helping his chances of getting an extension.

Heyward joined the Steelers in 2011, when they selected him with the 31st overall pick in that year's draft. The Ohio State product has been one of the league's top defensive linemen ever since, earning four All-Pro nods (three first-team) and six Pro Bowl honors.

Entering his 14th season, Heyward has recorded 80.5 sacks over his career. He only had two in 11 games last season, but he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work in the Pittsburgh community.

