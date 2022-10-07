National Football League Steelers, Browns, Rams headline Cowherd's Week 5 'Blazin' 5' 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season continues on Sunday, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his "Blazin' 5" picks.

Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread on Friday's edition of " The Herd ."

Blazin' 5: Steelers cover vs. Bills, Rams bounce back against Cowboys Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks heading into Week 5.

Here are Cowherd's predictions, along with odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet .

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots (-3.5) 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots win 28-24)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Bailey Zappe, first game, 10-for-15, passer rating of 107 on the road. Now he comes home against a Detroit team that is not only the worst defense in the NFL, it is the worst defense by a mile. They've allowed 19 touchdowns this year, next closest is 13. Jared Goff has never won a road game with the Lions. They're missing their top running back and star receiver. They are the worst defensive team in the league by a mile in the last three years. Patriots control the clock, run the ball, cover the spread."

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (+2.5) 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Browns +2.5 (Browns win 28-23)

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Browns are top 10 in scoring offense and total offense this year, and they're not giving the ball up. No. 2 rushing team in the league. They've been fine offensively; they've actually been pretty good. And the Chargers have the worst rushing offense in the league and one of the worst rushing defenses. They still missing their left tackle [Rashawn Slater] for the year, Keenan Allen — they're not healthy. Jacoby Brissett at home — again, marginal quarterbacks at home are different. Goff's great at home. Brissett at home is completing 71% of his throws. Cleveland wins this game outright, controls the game, controls the clock."

Pittsburgh Steelers (+14) at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Steelers +14 (Bills win 28-17)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Mike Tomlin's one of the great underdog coaches ever. They still have 10 sacks and eight takeaways this year. The Steelers' offense under Trubisky was a pop-gun offense, a water pistol. But Pickett — five drives, two touchdowns. The Bills, though, are the story. Back-to-back tough, physical, road games at Miami [and] at the Ravens. They're still banged up. They've still given the ball away seven times this year. And, for the record, they're not healthy in the secondary. They're not healthy up front. Back-to-back road, tough, physical games. Fourteen points to a Mike Tomlin team, way too much."

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5) 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Rams -5.5 (Rams win 28-20)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Sean McVay, like [Bill] Belichick, is a great win-after-losing coach: 18-7 after a loss. By the way, Stafford's not great, but he's completing 71% of his throws. The Cowboys have six offensive touchdowns all year. That's it. They're not scoring. Their offense this year is 27th, 26th, 30th or last in everything that matters. And you can run on this Cowboy team. The Rams lost, they were embarrassed. They'll come back, they'll play well, they're at home. Cowboys don't have enough smoke to win this thing on the road. Rams win it and cover."

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens win 30-24)

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Ravens have led for almost the entire season; they've trailed for nine minutes all year. They have the most takeaways in the league, and the Bengals, as you know, can give it up. They [the Ravens] have the No. 3 scoring offense this season with Lamar Jackson, they've just lost a couple of close games late. The Bengals aren't able to run the ball, so they won't be able to play keep-away from Lamar Jackson. Burrow's also been sacked 16 times, second-most in the league. I think Cincinnati's a good team, but Baltimore I think has the chance to be a great team this year, and they've led for all but nine minutes. And their losses are to Miami and Buffalo, pretty good teams."

