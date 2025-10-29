Aidan Hutchinson, Lions Agree to Extension With Record Guaranteed Money

Aidan Hutchinson will remain in the state of Michigan for quite some time.

The star edge rusher and the Detroit Lions have agreed to a four-year extension, his agent Mike McCartney announced on Wednesday.

Hutchinson's new deal will make him the second-highest-paid edge rusher on an average annual basis and in total value. He'll earn $180 million over the course of the deal, paying him $45 million per year, according to ESPN. He trails just Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons in both ($186 million in total value, $46.5 million per year).

However, Hutchinson will receive the most guaranteed money ever for an edge rusher. His deal includes $141 million in guaranteed money, beating the record Parsons set with his contract in August ($136 million), ESPN added in its report.

Hutchinson, 25, has been one of the game's best pass rushers since the Lions took the Michigan product with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He recorded 21 sacks over his first two seasons and had 7.5 sacks in five games last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

As he's since returned from the leg injury, Hutchinson has still played at a high level. He's recorded six sacks and 16 total tackles through the Lions' first seven games, emerging as a possible candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.