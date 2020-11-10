National Football League
National Football League

Spring League Week 3 Preview

1 hour ago

We're over halfway through the Spring League regular season, and the contenders are starting to take shape.

Check out the matchups ahead in Week 3, and where everyone stands.

Jousters (0-2) vs. Alphas (1-1)

Tuesday @ 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

The Alphas boast former Ohio State star quarterback J.T. Barrett, who joined the league after spending time on various NFL rosters. Barrett tossed for 284 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 2 win. 

Watch out for Barrett and tight end Bug Howard in Week 3, as last week, the two connected for 149 yards and two scores, including a 52-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile the Jousters have yet to find the end zone this season, as last week kicker Ricky Aguyo scored all of his team's points, going 5-for-5 on field goals.

This is a big matchup for both teams because if the Jousters lose, they will be eliminated from playoff contention, while the Alphas need a win to prove they are legitimate contenders for the championship.

Conquerors (0-2) vs. Aviators (2-0)

Wednesday @ 3 p.m. ET 

Aviators quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns for an overtime victory over the Blues last week.

Bethel-Thompson has tossed a league-leading four touchdowns this season, and his playmaking ability will prove a tough test for the Conquerers in Week 3.

The good news for the Conquerers is they have finally cemented their starting quarterback as Kevin Anderson, who tossed for 151 yard and one touchdown, but they still remain winless this season.

Blues (1-1) vs. Generals (2-0)

Wednesday @ 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

The Blues, led by former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the top-rated quarterback in the 2016 class, suffered his first loss of the season last week in overtime in Week 2.

The Blues offense offers a balanced attack, as Patterson tossed for 176 yards and a touchdown and running back Matthew Colburn III added for 188 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

The Blues will look to hand the Generals their first loss of the season, after the Generals stole a win from the Jousters behind a defense that didn't allow a single touchdown and created two fourth quarter turnovers.

Generals quarterback Brian Scott led the game-winning drive down the field late in the fourth quarter and successfully completed the two-point conversion for the 18-15 win.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Top Of the Class

Top Of the Class
The top three quarterbacks picked in the 2020 NFL draft have impressed so far in their NFL careers, but who is the best?
12 mins ago
National Football League

Tanks For Nothing

Tanks For Nothing
Yes, Bill Belichick is a genius. No, that genius does not involve tanking for a young QB, writes Charlotte Wilder.
2 hours ago
National Football League

MVP Watch: Allen Bumps Brady

MVP Watch: Allen Bumps Brady
Week 9 saw some incredible quarterback duels and shakeups among the MVP race. See who's leading the pack in our latest MVP Watch.
4 hours ago
National Football League

Patriots Bounce Back, Squeak Past Jets

Patriots Bounce Back, Squeak Past Jets
Cam Newton got back on track as the Patriots just barely avoided becoming the Jets' first win of the season.
16 hours ago
College Football

How COVID-19 Has Changed Celebrations

How COVID-19 Has Changed Celebrations
The way we view life has been altered beyond belief, and the same can be said for sports, Martin Rogers writes.
21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks