Spring League Week 3 Preview

We're over halfway through the Spring League regular season, and the contenders are starting to take shape.

Check out the matchups ahead in Week 3, and where everyone stands.

Jousters (0-2) vs. Alphas (1-1)

Tuesday @ 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

The Alphas boast former Ohio State star quarterback J.T. Barrett, who joined the league after spending time on various NFL rosters. Barrett tossed for 284 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 2 win.

Watch out for Barrett and tight end Bug Howard in Week 3, as last week, the two connected for 149 yards and two scores, including a 52-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile the Jousters have yet to find the end zone this season, as last week kicker Ricky Aguyo scored all of his team's points, going 5-for-5 on field goals.

This is a big matchup for both teams because if the Jousters lose, they will be eliminated from playoff contention, while the Alphas need a win to prove they are legitimate contenders for the championship.

Conquerors (0-2) vs. Aviators (2-0)

Wednesday @ 3 p.m. ET

Aviators quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns for an overtime victory over the Blues last week.

Bethel-Thompson has tossed a league-leading four touchdowns this season, and his playmaking ability will prove a tough test for the Conquerers in Week 3.

The good news for the Conquerers is they have finally cemented their starting quarterback as Kevin Anderson, who tossed for 151 yard and one touchdown, but they still remain winless this season.

Blues (1-1) vs. Generals (2-0)

Wednesday @ 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

The Blues, led by former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the top-rated quarterback in the 2016 class, suffered his first loss of the season last week in overtime in Week 2.

The Blues offense offers a balanced attack, as Patterson tossed for 176 yards and a touchdown and running back Matthew Colburn III added for 188 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

The Blues will look to hand the Generals their first loss of the season, after the Generals stole a win from the Jousters behind a defense that didn't allow a single touchdown and created two fourth quarter turnovers.

Generals quarterback Brian Scott led the game-winning drive down the field late in the fourth quarter and successfully completed the two-point conversion for the 18-15 win.

