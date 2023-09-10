National Football League
Social media reacts as Cowboys dominate Giants on Sunday Night Football
Social media reacts as Cowboys dominate Giants on Sunday Night Football

Sep. 10, 2023

How about that defense?

The Dallas Cowboys' much-hyped unit under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was even better than advertised, a year after being one of the best defenses in the NFL. It was the primary reason why Dallas rolled to a 40-0 lead in the Cowboys' season opener against their division rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

But Dallas' special teams and offense showed out as well, as the Cowboys opened the scoring by returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown and getting two more scores on the ground from Tony Pollard. Meanwhile, the Giants looked like a shell of the team that made the playoffs a year ago despite returning much of the same roster and even upgrading it in some key areas in the offseason.

Here's how social media reacted as the Cowboys cruised…

… and the Giants floundered.

