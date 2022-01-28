National Football League 'Skip Bayless Show' on Tom Brady, balancing family and work 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady and Skip Bayless are getting honest about the difficulties of juggling work, family and life responsibilities.

In the latest podcast episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless reflected on the legendary quarterback's recent comments about potentially retiring at age 44 to focus more on his family.

"I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do," Brady said on the "Let's Go" podcast.

"My gut tells me it's over" Skip Bayless reflects on the legendary career of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brady's comments struck a chord with Bayless.

"I related because I've had so many friends who have retired in their lines of work who've said, 'You've just gotta turn it off at some point. You've gotta calm down. You've gotta give it up. You've gotta enjoy life,'" Bayless recounted. "And I say, 'I'm enjoying it now more than ever, and I believe so is Tom Brady at 44.'"

The "Undisputed" host added that he feels like he's still got greatness in him, much like Brady, and understands the pull Brady might be feeling between his personal life and professional.

"I'm at the top of my game. I feel better than ever, stronger than ever. I know more than ever just because I've been doing this for so long. So I relate to Tom. Why would I stop now? I'm on fire. …

"[Brady] was doing just enough to keep them barely happy, starting with his wife, and he was dominating football which required obsession," Bayless said. "Similar to what I do with this, I work every night late, I barely sleep, I get up at 2 o clock in the morning. … it's just what I do."

"I'm sorry for Packer Nation" Skip Bayless on another postseason disappointment for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

In episode 3 of his new podcast, Bayless also touched on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' ugly playoff exit.

"What happens in the postseason? He crumbles under expectation," Bayless said.

"This year, [Rodgers] got everything [he] wanted. You've got the healthiest team, you've got home field, you've got the 1-seed, and you manage 10 points against San Francisco… I gotta tell ya, I have been right about this guy from day 1 dating all the way back to 2008-09. I am sorry for Packer Nation. I feel sorry for Packer Nation, because now you are stuck with Aaron-bleepin'-Rodgers."

How Skip Bayless tracks games Has Skip Bayless ever gone to bed and missed the ending of a big game because of his early wake-up for "Undisputed?"

Also in his "Burning Qs" segment, Bayless answered one fan's question about whether he's ever missed a game's exciting ending because of going to bed early to make his early call time for "Undisputed."

"I still don't have a solution for this, but I do get up at 2 a.m. without fail — Every. Single. Day."

And when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers action, Bayless is addicted to seeing what happens in real time.

"Do I miss big games? I do not. I just tough it out."

