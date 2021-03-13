National Football League Skip Bayless rides the Trollercoaster just in share facebook twitter reddit link

There might not be a bigger lightning rod in sports than FS1's Skip Bayless.

Bayless has become one of the most discussed, liked and hated figures in all of sports — even without being an athlete. His opinions and convictions have made him one of the biggest names in sports media.

With Bayless a magnet for controversy, he always stirs up lively debate. And there is no better way for him to engage with fans than on the Trollercoaster.

Here are some of the top responses from the seventh edition of "Skip Bayless Rides The Trollercoaster," released March 7.

1. Thoughts on Dak Prescott's new contract?

The first message sent to Bayless was from a fellow Dallas Cowboys fan who has apprehensions about the contract the team handed to quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bayless shared the same reservations, with Prescott now taking up a fourth of the Cowboys' salary cap.

"I have loved Dak Prescott twice as much as I loved No. 2, Kawhi Leonard, when he was a Spur. And the prospect of No. 4 eating up a fourth of my salary cap next year is incomprehensibly painful to me."

In four full seasons as the team's starter from 2016 to '19, Prescott has won a total of 40 games and has won the NFC East twice.

2. How would you introduce LeBron James at his Hall of Fame ceremony?

There might not be an athlete who is more synonymous with a member of the media than Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is with Skip Bayless.

James is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, but Bayless has been one of his harshest critics throughout his Hall of Fame career.

What would Bayless say if given the opportunity to introduce James at his Hall of Fame ceremony?

"There's a lot to love about LeBron, and if he did hypothetically ask me to introduce him at the Hall of Fame ceremony, I would focus on a lot of great things about him because to this day, since he stepped on an NBA court, he is the best passer in basketball," Bayless said.

"He is still the greatest driver of the basketball that I have ever seen. He is still the most durable superstar in the history of sports. I don't know anyone more durable. He is Iron-Man. And finally, he is having the greatest late-career seasons of any superstar in the history of the NBA."

In his 18th season, James is averaging 25.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 7.8 APG.

3. Were you more in awe of Michael Jordan or Barry Bonds?

They are two of the greatest of all time in their respective sports — and arguably the greatest. It might be impossible to decide who the more dominant force was between Michael Jordan and Barry Bonds.

But for Bayless, it was a no-brainer to go with Bonds.

"That 1998 'Last Dance' season in Chicago was simply the greatest time of my career. But shortly thereafter, I ended up down in the Bay Area right on time, right on schedule to follow Barry Bonds down the stretch September, October 2001 chasing the home run record, ending up with 73, catapulting him into four straight MVP seasons. In the sport of baseball, that was a hitter who had the advantage over a pitcher, and it's never happened before, and again, I'm not sure we will ever see that again."

From 2001 through 2004, Bonds won four NL MVP awards while hitting 209 home runs and 438 RBIs.

4. Would you rather have Luka Doncic or Aaron Rodgers leading your team?

When faced with a choice between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to guide a franchise to a championship, Bayless went with the proven commodity.

"Give me Aaron Rodgers because Aaron Rodgers did at least get to one Super Bowl. He got there, and he won it, and he won MVP, and I can't take that away from him."

Rodgers and the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2011, and in his 13 seasons as a starter, Rodgers has won three MVP awards, most recently in 2020.

Doncic, on the other hand, has made the playoffs only once in his short, three-year career thus far.

5. Is reacting to a Cowboys loss on "Undisputed" as difficult for you as it is enjoyable for us?

Given how big of a Cowboys fan Bayless is, it can't be easy for him to come to work after a hard loss and see his "Undisputed" co-host, Shannon Sharpe, take pleasure in his misfortune.

But as Bayless pointed out, that misfortune usually leads to TV magic.

"Here's the punchline to all of this. My producer always tells me, 'You're actually at your best when they lose. When they lose the worst, you're at your best.' He tells me, 'It's actually better for the show when your team loses and you try to defend the indefensible.'"

Watch the seventh edition of "Skip Bayless Rides The Trollercoaster" in its entirety below.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.