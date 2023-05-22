National Football League Should you bet Over or Under Aaron Rodgers, Jets win total? Updated May. 22, 2023 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers' exit from Green Bay to play for the New York Jets captured the attention of bettors during this NFL offseason. Once A-Rod moved from the Pack to Gang Green, New York's odds to win the Super Bowl shifted to +1600 at FOX Bet — the seventh-best odds to win it all next season.

But for a squad to win the Super Bowl, they need to keep a positive tally in the win column. Speaking of wins, oddsmakers have set the Jets' Over/Under win total to 9.5.

Can Rodgers will his new team to at least 10 wins in his first season? Or should bettors beware of New York's lofty expectations?

Let's dive in.

The Jets open their regular season at home against Buffalo, and in that game, the Bills are currently 2-point favorites. If the lines are sharp, New York will start the year on a losing foot.

Looking ahead after that first game, a quick glance at the Jets' schedule reveals that their path to victory each week could be challenging.

In Weeks 2, 4 and 6, the Jets will face Dallas, Kansas City and Philadelphia. While Dallas lost to Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay team last season, it took overtime for the Packers to barely get past the Cowboys, 31-28. But Rodgers did lose to the Eagles in 2022 in a game where he was held to only 140 passing yards. And the reigning champion Chiefs in Week 4 will likely still be riding their Super Bowl momentum, so that will be another tough test for NYJ.

This is all before the bye week.

Bettors, however, might want to circle some of the Jets' December games on the calendar, particularly the games they host against the Texans, Falcons and Commanders.

Those franchises either have young, inexperienced players at the quarterback position or just general questions about which signal-caller will actually start.

So how should you bet the Jets' win total this upcoming season?

For that we turn to "The Herd," and Colin Cowherd.

Aaron Rodgers & Jets Over or Under 9.5 wins in 2023? Vic Tafur joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the latest news in the NFL.

Cowherd isn't as optimistic about Gang Green as his co-host Jason McIntyre, who has the Jets going over their win total.

"It should be noted, Aaron struggled in Green Bay with younger players," Cowherd explained. "Some of these older quarterbacks would rather bring in their Gronks or Edelmans or whoever it is."

So are you wagering on Rodgers and the Jets to eclipse 9.5 wins next season? Or are you betting the Under?

