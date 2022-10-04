National Football League Should healthy Dak Prescott start over Cooper Rush? 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in the team's Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has missed three games. In his absence, Dallas has gone 3-0 with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback.

Prescott is confident he can return for the Cowboys' Week 5 road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. But even if Prescott is healthy, should he be the starter?

Shannon Sharpe, cohost of "Undisputed," said Monday that Prescott should start if — and only if — he can perform at the highest level.

"Yeah, if he's ready," Sharpe said as to whether a healthy Prescott should start. "And that means he's ready. He's able to do all the things that he would normally do if he didn't have the injured thumb. I got to see how he grips the football. I got to see how he spins the football. I got to see to make sure he's able to protect not only himself but the football also, and if he can do those things, I believe Dak gives them a better chance to win big long-term."

Prescott totaled 4,449 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 104.2 quarterback rating, completing 68.8% of his passes in 2021. Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round and is 1-3 in the postseason with Prescott. The 29-year-old quarterback is in the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

Skip Bayless disagreed with Sharpe, arguing that Rush has been more consistent than Prescott since 2021.

"[Rush] has consistently played at a more consistent level than Dak Prescott has played at since opening Thursday night of last season at Tampa Bay. That was a sensational night even though [Prescott] got ‘GOATed’ at the end and lost 31-29 thanks to Tom Brady doing what he always does," Bayless said. "The point is that these four games to me have shown me a consistently higher level of performance than I've seen in any single game Dak Prescott has played since that opening Thursday night of two years ago.

"If you told me it was just one game, I'd say, ‘Fluke.’ If you told me two games, 'That's a coincidence.' Three, I'm starting to wonder. Four is flat-out legit."

Rush has passed for 673 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 100.1 quarterback rating, completing 61.8% of his throws in his three starts this season. Those have been wins against the Cincinnati Bengals (20-17) and division rivals the New York Giants (23-16) and Washington Commanders (25-10).

Rush started for the Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 when Prescott was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Dallas won 20-16.

The Cowboys' 3-0 record with Rush as its starting quarterback this season comes with left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring), wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) missing at least one game apiece due to injury.

