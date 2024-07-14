National Football League Should Davante Adams want to reunite with his former teammate Aaron Rodgers? Published Jul. 14, 2024 7:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers recently told reporters that he "can't wait to play" with former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams "again," which has sparked major debate online about what the two may have up their sleeves in the near future and whether the star receiver should want to reunite with his former quarterback if given the opportunity.

When asked about Rodgers' comment, Adams said that the four-time NFL MVP has been "in [his] ear" about a possible reunion, but he made it clear that his focus is on his upcoming season with the Las Vegas Raiders and nothing else.

"Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said — I’m a Raider, and he [Rodgers] knows that," Adams said.

Jets running back Breece Hall added fuel to the fire, saying that he fully supports the addition of Adams to a New York receiving corps that currently includes standouts Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams.

"Hey, you never know," Hall added. "We're always talking. We're always scheming. I'm on board."

On a recent edition of "Speak," FOX Sports' James Jones broke down why Adams should want to reunite with Rodgers if given the chance to join the Jets.

"Davante Adams is chasing greatness," Jones said. "Davante Adams is trying to be at that table. When they say who are the best receivers to ever play this game, Davante Adams' name wants to be in there. With Aaron Rodgers, all that is possible."

"With Davante Adams, it's about stats and getting his name into the conversation of being one of the greatest receivers ever," Jones said. "He has done too much in this game to let average quarterback play ruin that. And, if you are able to get back with Aaron Rodgers, who you have really good chemistry with, where you have destroyed the NFL playing with Aaron Rodgers, stats-wise and all that, who wouldn't want to do that, because you are chasing greatness."

Rodgers is entering his second season with the New York Jets and his first back from a devastating season-ending Achilles injury suffered just four snaps into his Jets debut, while Adams is entering his third season with the Raiders.

Rodgers and Adams spent eight years together in Green Bay, becoming one of the best QB-WR duos in modern NFL history. A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection, Adams has 622 catches for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 career games with Rodgers, per StatMuse.

