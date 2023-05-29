National Football League Should the Dallas Cowboys sign DeAndre Hopkins? Published May. 29, 2023 6:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys have been listed as a favorable destination for former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

And based on Hopkins' recent comments while training in Dallas, he wouldn't mind donning the Boys' silver and blue. Skip Bayless wouldn't either.

"It just makes too much sense," Bayless said Monday on "Undisputed."

"Jerry Jones is getting up there in age," he said. "He keeps saying, ‘My window’s closing, I got to win me another one of these things.' He hasn't won one since the 1995 football season. … That was his third, in a pretty short time he dominated the league. He obviously had a whole lot of help from Jimmy Johnson.

"But the point is, if you want to max your chances with a … pretty good quarterback. If you want to make him the very best he can be, you swallow your pride – and you do have more cap room than Kansas City or Buffalo, you've got seven or eight million – you could make DeAndre happy enough. Just six, eight weeks ago, he was in Dallas campaigning: ‘Jerry, I'm here in town, training, come get me.'"

Despite having multiple players on contract in line for large extensions, Dallas would likely have the funds to sign Hopkins. Dak Prescott's restructured deal created extra cap space for the squad, and though Hopkins would garner a sum around the $20 million range, Dallas wouldn't have to worry about salary restrictions for the time being.

If the team truly is in win-now mode, perhaps pairing Hopkins with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks is exactly what its offense need to take the next step toward its goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will DeAndre Hopkins suit up for next after Cardinals released him? | UNDISPUTED Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate who is the best fit for star WR DeAndre Hopkins.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience DeAndre Hopkins Dallas Cowboys National Football League

share