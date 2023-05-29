National Football League
Should the Dallas Cowboys sign DeAndre Hopkins?
National Football League

Should the Dallas Cowboys sign DeAndre Hopkins?

Published May. 29, 2023 6:11 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys have been listed as a favorable destination for former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

And based on Hopkins' recent comments while training in Dallas, he wouldn't mind donning the Boys' silver and blue. Skip Bayless wouldn't either.

"It just makes too much sense," Bayless said Monday on "Undisputed." 

"Jerry Jones is getting up there in age," he said.  "He keeps saying, ‘My window’s closing, I got to win me another one of these things.' He hasn't won one since the 1995 football season. … That was his third, in a pretty short time he dominated the league. He obviously had a whole lot of help from Jimmy Johnson.

"But the point is, if you want to max your chances with a … pretty good quarterback. If you want to make him the very best he can be, you swallow your pride – and you do have more cap room than Kansas City or Buffalo, you've got seven or eight million – you could make DeAndre happy enough. Just six, eight weeks ago, he was in Dallas campaigning: ‘Jerry, I'm here in town, training, come get me.'"

Despite having multiple players on contract in line for large extensions, Dallas would likely have the funds to sign Hopkins. Dak Prescott's restructured deal created extra cap space for the squad, and though Hopkins would garner a sum around the $20 million range, Dallas wouldn't have to worry about salary restrictions for the time being.

If the team truly is in win-now mode, perhaps pairing Hopkins with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks is exactly what its offense need to take the next step toward its goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will DeAndre Hopkins suit up for next after Cardinals released him? | UNDISPUTED

Who will DeAndre Hopkins suit up for next after Cardinals released him? | UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate who is the best fit for star WR DeAndre Hopkins.
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
DeAndre Hopkins
Dallas Cowboys
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Barcelona coach: Lionel Messi in touch regularly, would make team better

Barcelona coach: Lionel Messi in touch regularly, would make team better

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes