Should Browns trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

As Jimmy Garoppolo waits to find out which team he'll be playing for this year, a new suitor might be entering the chat.

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering acquiring the San Francisco 49ers' former starting quarterback if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension increases significantly upon appeal. The Browns are awaiting the ruling of Peter C. Harvey, who confirmed that the league is seeking a minimum year-long ban for Watson.

On Thursday's "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd broke down why this would be a great move for Cleveland, which is set to hand over the QB reins to Jacoby Brissett in Watson's absence.

"Initially, I didn't think this was the play, but if six games becomes 12 in a division with [Joe] Burrow and Lamar Jackson — I think you have to consider it," Cowherd said. "This is why it makes sense. … The Cleveland offense has a lot of similarities to the Niners' offense: excellent run game, very good O-line, productive tight end, not a deep receiving corps, but a star [Amari Cooper]. … This would be a very easy transition for Jimmy Garoppolo."

"I know a lot of you are down on Garoppolo, [but] he's won a lot of big games," Cowherd added. "He also comes from a very tough division [and] goes — in Cleveland — to a very tough division."

Garoppolo boasts a 31-14 record as a starter with the Niners over five seasons. Last season, he threw for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns in 15 games. San Francisco finished 10-7, third in the NFC West. The Niners have made it to the NFC Championship Game in two of the past three seasons (2019 and 2021) with Garoppolo under center and are just three years removed from an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

Despite his relative success, the Niners have made it clear that they're moving forward with 22-year-old Trey Lance , whom they selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One of the biggest reasons the organization hasn't been able to facilitate a trade is because of Garoppolo's contract situation. He's due a non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary this season and the club will save $25.55 million in cap space if he's off the roster before the end of the month. That likely has interested teams waiting for Jimmy G to be released.

The 30-year-old is also still reportedly a "couple weeks away" from being ready to take the field after offseason shoulder surgery. Cowherd still believes he's a good investment.

"Garoppolo, for all his faults and as low as his ceiling is, he's been ‘Big-Game Jimmy,’" Cowherd said. "Cleveland makes total sense. They're saying, 'We're not going to punt on the season.'"

