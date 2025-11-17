National Football League
Shedeur Sanders' Home Reportedly Burgularized During Browns Rookie QB's Debut
Shedeur Sanders' Home Reportedly Burgularized During Browns Rookie QB's Debut

Published Nov. 17, 2025 7:35 p.m. ET

An unfortunate report involving Shedeur Sanders has emerged in the aftermath of a triumphant moment for the Browns rookie quarterback on Sunday.

Sanders made his long-awaited NFL debut in Week 11. As Sanders lived out his dream, however, the polarizing rookie's home in Cleveland was reportedly broken into during the game, the Browns confirmed in a report from Front Office Sports

It's unclear at this time what was stolen or if any suspects have been named in the incident. The news adds to a concerning string of similar stories in the past year, with notable NFL players such as Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow among the pro athletes who fell victim to high-profile home robberies.

As Sanders' off-field situation continues to develop, the former Colorado QB has already garnered plenty of attention in the past 24 hours for his play in Cleveland's 23-16 Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens 'didn't impress' in win over Browns, Is Shedeur Sanders not ready to start? | FTF

Ravens 'didn't impress' in win over Browns, Is Shedeur Sanders not ready to start? | FTF
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 23-16 and improved to 5-5. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Greg Jennings ask if the Ravens are officially "back", and they discuss Shedeur Sanders' first plays as the starting QB for the Browns.

Sanders took over under center to start the second half after fellow rookie and starter Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol at halftime. Sanders went 4-of-16 for 47 yards with one interception, and took two sacks.

