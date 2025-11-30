Shedeur Sanders Calls Question Regarding Kevin Stefanski's Play-Calling 'Rude'

Week 13 marked Shedeur Sanders' first NFL start and, with it, came the biggest opportunity for the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback to continue learning how to navigate the media.

The Browns (3-9) fell to the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at home, 26-8, on Sunday. Afterward, Sanders fielded a question about two pivotal plays that didn't involve him: a pair of 4-and-1 calls in the first and third quarter, respectively, that ended with a stuffed run at the 49ers 20-yard line, and a direct snap to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. that ended in a lost fumble and led to a Niners touchdown to go up, 17-8.

When asked if he liked the aggressiveness of the plays, Sanders immediately took exception to what appeared to be a question criticizing head coach Kevin Stefanski's playcalling.

"I mean, first, that's a rude question to ask if I think it was a great call by my coach," Sanders replied.

The reporter then clarified that he meant if Sanders liked the aggressiveness, not the calls themselves. And, still, as he previously stated, Sanders re-iterated he's embracing his starting role and that offering critiques of any coach is something he won't do.

"I like being out there playing," Sanders said. "So, whatever that comes with, it comes with, you know? Like, we're not going to be here and ever point fingers at no coach or do anything like that."

Sanders' answer indicates the rookie is already taking note of the crafty way he'll need to approach questions as long as he continues to serve as Cleveland's QB1. And, while it's no secret he's never been bashful about speaking his mind, being selective on speaking about his coaches is never a bad idea.

Outside of showing poise at the podium, Sanders also produced a solid showing under center, finishing Sunday's loss 16-of-26 for 146 yards and a touchdown.