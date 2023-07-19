National Football League Saquon Barkley threatens to sit out season: 'I might have to take it to this level' Published Jul. 19, 2023 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Saquon Barkley is not a happy camper. In fact, he might not be a camper at all.

The Pro Bowl running back did not find common ground with the New York Giants before Monday's extension deadline, and that essentially forces Barkley to play the 2023 season on the $10.1 million franchise tag — unless he chooses to sit out the season.

"I could say f--- you to the Giants," he said Wednesday on the "Money Matters" podcast. "I could say f--- you to my teammates and be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up; I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use.

"Anybody that knows me knows that that's not something I want to do. But like, is it something that's crossed my mind? It's like, I never thought I would ever do that, but now I'm at a point where it's like Jesus, like, I might have to take it to this level."

Much more likely is that Barkley won’t report to training camp until sometime in late August or even early September, perhaps just in time to get in a few practices before the Giants’ opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10.

But there is always that next level holdout.

"Am I prepared to take it to this level?" Barkley said. "I don’t know. That’s something I have to sit down and talk to my family, talk to my team [of advisers] and strategize about this. Can’t just go off of emotions. I can try to get as much money as I can, but what really matters is winning. I know if I’m able to help bring a championship to New York, that’s going to go miles more ahead than this contract."

The Giants reportedly offered more than $22 million in guaranteed money, the total price of franchise tags in each of the next two seasons, but Barkley and the team couldn't come to an agreement.

"I believe I’m the best running back in the NFL," Barkley said. "I’m not even asking for what I’m worth.

"I came out publicly and said that I want to be a Giant for life. I didn’t want to hit the free-agency market. I feel like we could’ve got the job done."

Now it's likely that Barkley won't show up when the Giants open training camp next Tuesday. But since the extension deadline has passed, he can't negotiate until after the 2023 season. The question is if he will play the 2023 season.

