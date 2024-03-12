National Football League Saquon Barkley fires back at Tiki Barber following criticism for joining Eagles Published Mar. 12, 2024 11:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Saquon Barkley's departure from the Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles hasn't gone over particularly well in New York, and that includes a former Giants star.

After Barkley agreed to a deal with the Eagles on Monday, former Giants running back Tiki Barber ignited a tense back-and-forth with Barkley as he criticized the running back's decision to leave for a division rival on his WFAN radio show, "Evan and Tiki."

"He's dead to us now. He's dead to us. You're dead to us, Saquon," Barber said on Monday. "Good luck. You're dead to me."

Barber reportedly told ESPN that his comments to Barkley were made in a joking fashion. However, Barkley took them more seriously as he responded to an image with Barber's quote on social media.

"lol yup you're the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn't given to me before... so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs," Barkley wrote in one social media post.

"@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York ... and all the 'Dead to me' talk don't smile in my face when you see me," Barkley added in another social media post.

Barkley's shade at Barber for his lack of loyalty is likely in reference to comments that the former NFL running back made about his old team during his playing days and shortly after his retirement in 2006. During his time with the Giants, Barber took aim at Michael Strahan for his contract demands in 2002 and criticized head coach Tom Coughlin. As he began his broadcasting career in 2007, Barber criticized Eli Manning's leadership, saying his attempts to lead were "comical" at times.

Barber is arguably the most decorated running back in Giants history, rushing for a franchise record 10,449 yards over his 10 seasons with the team (1997-06). Barkley is not far behind, rushing for the fourth-most yards in franchise history (5,211) over his six seasons with the team (2018-23), earning two Pro Bowls and an Offensive Rookie of the Year nod.

During Barber's time with the team, the Giants' rivalry with the Eagles was among the most heated in the NFL. The NFC East rivals met twice in the playoffs during Barber's career, splitting those matchups as both teams constantly jockeyed for the top spot in the division.

The rivalry hasn't been as intense in recent years. The Giants only made the playoffs once in Barkley's tenure, falling to the Eagles in a blowout loss in the NFC Divisional Round in 2022. Prior to the Giants' upset win over the Eagles in this year's regular-season finale, Philadelphia had won the previous six games and 12 of the last 14 matchups between the two teams.

With his three-year deal, Barkley joins an Eagles team that will likely give him his best shot at competing for a title in his career. The Eagles won the NFC title in 2022 and went 11-6 last season as Jalen Hurts emerged as one of the game's top quarterbacks. Barkley is expected to replace the outgoing D'Andre Swift, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday.

Barkley's decision to join the Eagles also serves as a bit of a homecoming. The former Penn State star spent his high school days in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania, located just 60 miles north of Philadelphia.

