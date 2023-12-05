National Football League
San Francisco 49ers reportedly signing veteran defensive back Logan Ryan
National Football League

San Francisco 49ers reportedly signing veteran defensive back Logan Ryan

Updated Dec. 5, 2023 5:03 p.m. ET

Coming off their biggest win of the season, the San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran Logan Ryan to help their defensive backfield, per NFL Media. 

Ryan is a two-time Super Bowl champion, playing key roles in the 2014 and 2016 New England Patriots title runs. He has also played with the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has played in 149 games over his 10-year career, tallying at least 14 games played in nine of those seasons. Ryan has 742 total tackles, 98 passes defensed and 19 interceptions in his career.

He will be another asset to one of the most talented teams in the NFL and the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, especially after San Francisco's 42-19 blowout of the Eagles last Sunday. Most notably, he fills in an immediate need in the 49ers' secondary after star safety Talanoa Hufanga tore his ACL two weeks ago.

