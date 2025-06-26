National Football League Saints' Tyler Shough: My Unique College Experience Makes NFL Unable to 'Faze Me' Updated Jun. 26, 2025 1:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is in his own boat. Shough will turn 26 in September, played for three different programs in his college career, suffered multiple devastating injuries and was still the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In Shough's mind, though, his college experiences mentally equip him for the next level.

"I think for me and what I've been through: I've been carted off the field' I've been booed; I've been an MVP; I've been a starter' I've been a backup to [Justin] Herbert — I'm like, throw some s--- at me, you're not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or I f------ suck," Shough said on the latest edition of the "St. Brown Podcast."

"It's going to be fine. That's what I was excited about, that opportunity, or any opportunity, and I think, going into it, I've got to continue to get to know the guys. Like I said earlier, I'm still a rookie. I may be older, but I have to earn the respect of everybody and do my job."

Injuries played a pivotal role in Shough playing six seasons of college football. As Shough mentioned in the "St. Brown Podcast," he was a backup behind Herbert at Oregon from 2018-19 before becoming the starter in 2020. In the truncated 2020 season (the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the Pac-12 season by roughly two months), Shough led the Pac-12 with both a 160.4 passer rating and 9.3 yards gained per pass attempt in seven games; he also rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Shough transferred to Texas Tech in 2021, but he had his season cut short after four games due to a broken collarbone, which he injured again in 2022, limiting him to seven games. Then, four games into the 2023 season, Shough suffered a broken fibula and transferred to Louisville after the season — which is when he put together the most complete season of his collegiate career.

Last season, Shough totaled 3,195 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 148.1 passer rating, while completing 62.7% of his passes. The Cardinals went 8-4 with Shough under center.

While the 6-foot-5 Shough figures to be the Saints' Week 1 quarterback in the wake of Derek Carr's retirement, he has to beat out the second-year Spencer Rattler, who started six games for New Orleans last season, and Jake Haener. New Orleans is coming off a 5-12 season and has a new head coach in former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

